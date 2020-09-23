Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At C4 Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer William McKee bought 5,263 shares of CCCC, for a cost of $19.00 each, for a total investment of $99,997. So far McKee is in the green, up about 43.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.35. C4 Therapeutics is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McKee in the past year. And on Monday, Director Fred Clark Jr. bought $28,358 worth of National Security Group, buying 2,602 shares at a cost of $10.90 a piece. Before this latest buy, Clark Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $118,583 shares for a cost of $12.08 a piece. National Security Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.





