Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC
Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At C4 Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer William McKee bought 5,263 shares of CCCC, for a cost of $19.00 each, for a total investment of $99,997.
So far McKee is in the green, up about 43.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.35.
C4 Therapeutics is trading down about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.
This purchase marks the first one filed by McKee in the past year.
And on Monday, Director Fred Clark Jr. bought $28,358 worth of National Security Group, buying 2,602 shares at a cost of $10.90 a piece.
Before this latest buy, Clark Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $118,583 shares for a cost of $12.08 a piece.
National Security Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.