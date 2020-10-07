Launch of rehydration sweets offers potential lifeline to dementia patients

A 26-year-old British inventor has released a rehydration sweet which couldsave the lives of dementia patients across the world.

Forgetting or beingunable to drink is a common issue for dementia patients – according to a 2015US study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 37% of elderlypeople admitted to hospital are acutely dehydrated.

Lewis Hornby, fromBurscough, Lancashire, created Jelly Drops, a sugar-free snack made of 95%water and electrolytes which aims to tackle this issue and officially launchedthis week after two years of development and testing.