Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 minutes ago

The State of Wisconsin is preparing to open its Alternate Care Facility (or ACF) at State Fair Park because of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the state.

State preparing to open Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park due to COVID-19 surge, sources say

ACROSS THE STATE - SOURCESTELL TMJ4 NEWS THE STATE ISPREPARING TO OPEN THEALTERNATE CARE FACILITY ATSTATE FAIR PARK.

THAT'S WHEREWE FIND ADRIANA MENDEZ WHOJOINS US LIVE WITH THE LATEST.ADRIANA?RIGHT NOW YOU CAN SEE A LARGEPRESENCE OF NATIONAL GUARDTRUCKS PARKED OUTSIDE OF WHERETHE ALTERNATE CARE FACILITY ISLOCATED....THIS MORNING -WE'VE SEEN GUARD MEMBERSUNLOAD TRUCKS AND BRINGINGITEMS INTO THAT FACILTYTHE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSBUILT THE 15 MILLION DOLLARFACILITY BACK IN APRIL TO CAREFOR PATENTS WHEN HOSPITALS INWISCONSIN EXCEED CAPACITY.

ITHAS MORE THAN 700 HUNDRED BEDSAND WAS DESIGNED TOACCOMMODATE COVID-19 PATIENTSWHO DO NOT NEED VENTILATORS ORINTENSIVE CARE.

STATEOFFICIALS ARE REORTING A SURGEIN HOSPITALIZATIONS IN THE FoxValley and Green Bay area.'BUT IT'S UNCLEAR IF PATIENTSFROM THOSE AREAS WILL BE THEONES COMING HERE TO WEST ALLITHE CEO OF THE ALTERNATE CAREFACILITY WILL JOIN GOVERNORTONY EVERS ON THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH SERVICES COVID-19UPDATE THIS AFTERNOON.

YOU CANWATCH THAT BRIEFING ON TMJ4NEWS BOTH ON-AIR AND ONLINESTARTING AT 1:30REPORTING INADRIANA MENDEZ TMJ4 NEWS.