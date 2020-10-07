Monstrum Movie Trailer - Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi, Sung-woong Park, Hee-soon Park, Kyeong-yeong Lee,

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:06s
Monstrum Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets.

When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic.

In order to quell the rising hysteria, the King brings his most trusted general out of retirement.

Joined by his daughter, his right-hand man, and a royal court officer, the general sets out to find and defeat the mysterious creature.

MONSTRUM Available on Digital, VOD, DVD & Blu-ray November 17, 2020 Starring Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi, Sung-woong Park, Hee-soon Park, Kyeong-yeong Lee, and Kyu-bok Lee Directed by Jong-ho Huh


