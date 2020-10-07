Crossing a railroad track safely could save your life

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 weeks ago

The "federal railroad administration" and "national highway traffic safety administration" are working together and forming a campaign.

The campaign is focused on railroad safety.

"stop.

Trains can't" is focused on train safety awareness.

The campaign will run through november 8th.

The reason for this campaign is to stop people from trying to beat a train when they're going across the tracks.

Indiana is one of 7 states that this campaign is focusing in on.

The reason being....we have a lot of trains running through this area....especially in the wabash valley.

In 20-19 alone 126 people died while trying to cross train tracks.

635 were lucky to keep their lives...but had injuries to tend to.

75 percent of cases that resulted in death had to do with people going around lowered crossing gate arms. indiana state police say they do see this in our area.

They want you to make sure you're being patient when crossing railroads.

"and once you stop you want to listen, see if you can hear a train, and you want to look both directions.

Look twice, make sure they're no trains coming when you're out on the county road, and then proceed through the train tracks with caution."

If you are if you are driving on a railroad track and get stuck... sargent matt ames says to exit your car immediently.

Once you're out of harms way...you need to call for help.

