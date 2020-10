Health experts react to hug between Mahomes, Gilmore Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Health experts react to hug between Mahomes, Gilmore An embrace between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore following Monday's game has many talking after Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this