Student Athlete of Week- Lady Bird

C1 3 to the university of louisville where we meet reagan earlywine..

A freshman member of the acclaimed ladybirds dance team.

Reagan is a bourbon county graduate where she finished with a 4.5 g-p-a and second in her class.

The former colonel plans to major in biology and wants to go to dental school upon graduating.

In the meantime, she'll be a part of the ladybirds dance team..

Winners of 20 national titles in 23 years.

She's been dancing since she was 3 but didn't know if she wanted to dance in college.

It wasn't until she attending a ladybirds clinic that sealed the deal: reagan earlywine uofl dance team member "there's so many expectations to live up to but it's also a challenge which i like.

It's been pushing me to become a better dancer and hopefully i can be as good as the seniors on the team and just prove myself."

