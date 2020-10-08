Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

Northern California is less than a month away from election day and one measure on the ballot for a local city, a proposal to increase the sales tax.

Measure H: Willows supporters say it helps firefighters, others are against increased sales tax

Fire truck backing up) visit the willows fire department... and you'll see this - a sign that reads: vote yes on measure h.

(monck:) "measure h is a three quarter percent sales tax.

It takes a two thirds majority to pass which means it's a separate tax dedicated to the fire department."

(nats: door opening) willows firefighter nathan monck... says those tax dollars would be used to equip trucks these with life saving equipment.

(monck:) "that equipment and supplies is going to allow us to do is treat any medical emergency the same level an ambulance would."

Nearly a year ago action news now first told you that there are only two ambulances serving*al* of glenn county & that means slow response time.

(monck:) "if we were to staff an ambulance that ambulance then becomes part of the 911 system, and it can get taken anywhere else" monck says measure h dollars would add 4 trained paramedic firefighters and 2 firefighters 24/7 for the city of willows.

(standup: haven't shot, can tweak if needed) see if you like this: "how much would this sales tax means for those who live here?

Right now, the sales tax in willows is 7.25 percent.

Should measure h pass, that would go up to 8 percent&" "so how much would you be paying?

Currently the sales tax rate in willows is 7.25 it would go up to 8 percent, meaning you pay three quarters for every cent you spend" (rebecca jarman, opposes measure h:) "i oppose it."

Rebecca jarman says she does not support the proposed tax increase.

Rebecca jarman, opposes measure h:) "it's basically for wages to glorify their fire department.

The fire department may respond but you're still going to have to wait for that ambulance."

(timothy danley, supports measure h:) "it's tough because i understand where people are coming from.

But the tax increase is minor" timothy danley says*no* paying more& could be a matter of life and death.

(danley:) "my parents are getting up there in age.

And when you start getting to their age you start worrying about heart issues that could happen."

(monck:) "your fire department is essentially an insurance policy.

Nobody thinks about their insurance policy until they need one and hope they paid for a good one" in willows jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!