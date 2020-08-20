Global  
 

U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris

During a 90-minute debate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."


Harris says Trump's pandemic response has been "the greatest failure of any presidential administration"

 During the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the senator said "Americans have witnessed the..
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook [Video]

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

Pence claims Trump suspended all travel from China in early days of COVID-19 response

 During the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, Pence said that President Trump had suspended all..
The VP debate: Why the pandemic will be front and centre of Pence, Harris face-off

 WATCH THE DEBATE LIVE: e> As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of the United States Government, Republican Vice-President Mike Pence and..
Vice presidential debate: Harris, Pence wave to crowd, sit behind plexiglass in debate greeting

 Pence and Harris gave a socially distant greeting before sitting down at tables divided by plexiglass, a precaution against COVID transmission.
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris slams President Trump, calls US COVID-19 response 'greatest failure' in history

Senator Kamala Harris, running mate to US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, on Thursday...
During the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President...
Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News [Video]

As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally..

