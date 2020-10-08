Wake Up Weather

Global  
 

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

A little sunshine early Thursday.

We'regonna cloud up the afternoon.

Lookslike there could be some showers aroundlate afternoon into the evening time.As faras Friday goes, uh, Delta will bemaking landfall late in the day downacross the Louisiana coast.

We'll see.Rain arrived late in the day andovernight Friday night and Saturdaymorning.

Big rains and strong windgusts.

The wind gusts 40 to 60 acrossthe air.

There's gonna be some highergusts.

80 over towards the MississippiRiver will clear out through theweekend,okay?




