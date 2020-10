Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Las Vegas voters tuned in for vice presidential debate, Nevada remains up for grabs in tight race. Some Las Vegas voters participated in watch parties during the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. Election. In a driveway in the Northeast Las Vegas valley, about 20 people watched the debate projected onto a wall. Vice President Mike Pence went head to head against Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNDECIDED VOTERS HERE IN THEVALLEY.. AS YOU KNOW..NEVADA IS GOING TO PLAY A HUGEROLE IN THIS ELECTION..LETS GET TO 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JOE BARTELS..LIVE NEAR THE STRIP WITHREACTION...JOE?NEVADA WENT TO HILLARY CLINTONIN 2016..THIS YEAR..A BIG TOSS UP..AND VOTERS WE SPOKE TO KNOW..NEVADA IS VERY MUCH..A SWING STATE..IN A DRIVE WAY..IN THE NORTHEAST VALLEY..VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE..WENT HEAD TO HEAD...WITH SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS..IN THE ONLY VICE PRESIDENTIALDEBATE..BEFORE ELECTION DAY. SOMEVOTERS SAY..THIS DEBATE..TOUCHED ON KEY ISSUES..THEY CARE ABOUT..SOT: MIRNA GUIGUI/WATCHEDDEBATE 1:51 "I WOULD LIKE TOHEAR MORE ABOUT IMMIGRATIONIMMIGRATION REFORM SO I'D LIKETO HEAR MORE ABOUT THAT." THEWITH ACTOR MARK HAMILL..OF STARWARS FAME..MARK HAMIL/ACTOR 7:52 "IF YOUDON'T VOTE YOU DON'T GET AVOICE YOU HAVE THE POWER ICAN'T UNDERSTAND UNDERSTANDANYBODY WHO WOULDN'T USE THATPOWER." THE NEVADA GRAND OLPARTY.HELD AN IN PERSON..WATCH PARTY..AT RHYTHM KITCHEN..NEAR SOUTH DECATUR AND THE215...THEY KNOW. EVERY VOTECOUNTS..SOT: STEVE SPINDEL/TRUMPSUPPORTER :41 "I THINK HE ISDOING A GREAT JOB AND I THINKHE NEEDS FOUR MORE YEARS TO GETIT RIGHT AND WE NEED TO KEEPACCORDING TO RECENT POLLS..SHOW FULL SCREENS VICEFORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.WILL BE IN NEVADA..ON FRIDAY TO SPEAK WITHSUPPORTERS..IN A STATE..WITH SO MUCH AT STAKE FOREITHER PARTY.SOT: MICHAEL MCDONALD/NV GOPCHAIRMAN 2:03 "THE PRESIDENTWANTS TO GET OUT HE WANTS TOBE BACK ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAILTHAT I'VE BEEN ON THE GROUNDHELPING US RECOVER FROMNEVADA HAS VOTED FOR WHOEVERWOULD GO ON TO THE OVALOFFICE..IN EVERY SINGLE..PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SINCE1908..EXCEPT TWICE..AND THE MOST RECENT WAS IN2016...REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.ELECTION





