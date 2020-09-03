Hyundai to recall Kona EV in S.Korea over fire risk

The new Tucson takes a completely different road than any taken by its predecessors. Hyundai designers term the design language on the SUV as 'parametric dynamics' which is defined primarily by kinetic jewel surface details which seek to give it a unique identity in a crowded SUV space.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed smart gains on Tuesday led by a jump in financial, private bank and auto stocks while Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high. The bounce on bourses came after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19 and prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 601 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 39,575 while the Nifty 50 gained by 159 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service moving up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent. One of his doctors though cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet. Japan's Nikkei added 0.52 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.9 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.34 per cent.
With the latest product enhancement, Kona will be available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun to drive with an emotional appearance. The Kona N Line stands out through its sporty..
With a bold, progressive design and adventurous personality, Hyundai KONA has become an icon in its segment. Design updates, front and rear, give the new KONA a sleek, sophisticated look while keeping..