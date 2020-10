Italy has one of the lowest per capita infection rate of coronavirus in Europe, but as one of the earliest countries hit hard by the pandemic, the government is keen to avoid a further rise in cases.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Italy Country in southern Europe Masks made mandatory outdoors across Italy Masks will also need to be worn in most indoor places too as Italy tries to stem a rise in infections.

BBC News 13 hours ago Covid-19 coronavirus: Italy imposes mask mandate outside and in as cases rebound Italy imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate today with fines of up to 1000 euros for violators, as the European country where Covid-19 first hit hard..

New Zealand Herald 16 hours ago Jaw-Dropping New Viewing Platform Lets You 'Float' 10,000ft Over Glacier



A stunning new viewing platform lets you seemingly ‘float’ 10,000ft over a glacier. The ‘Ötzi peak 3251m’ construction is located in south Tyrol, Italy, on one of the peaks at the Schnals Valley Glacier. It opened August 2020. Design firm noa* Network of Architecture explain: "There is something sublime about this special place, right at the top of the Schnals Valley Glacier ridge." Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970