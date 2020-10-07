Covid-19: India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in a large study |Oneindia News

As the race for a Coronavirus vaccine rages on across the world, India's drug regulator has refused a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.

India’s move comes as a setback for Russia’s plan to roll-out the vaccine even before full trials show how well it works, while pushing back its efforts to win approval for the vaccine in the country that leads the world on average number of new infections.

India's Covid tally has soared past the 68 lakh mark with 78, 524 cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

