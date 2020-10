CAR ACCIDENT OR CHASE LIVE

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:43s - Published 5 days ago

IN SOUTH JACKSON WITH A MAN INCUSTODY.16 WAPT'S SHALEEKA POWELL ISLIVE ATBRANDON P-D- TO TELL US MORE.

AN 18 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODYAFTER THECHASE THAT ENDED WITH HIMCRASHING INTO AJACKSON CHURCH.

BRANDON POLICE SAYS JUVONTEMYLES ISFACING A FEW CHARGES INCLUDINGFELONYFLEEING FROM AN OFFICER.

POLICESAY HE HAD MARIJUANA AND ALITTLEUNDER 5 THOUSAND DOLLARS ON HIM.THE BRANDON POLICE CHIEF TELLSME MYLESRAN FROM JACKSON POLICE A WEEKAGO.HE ADDS THEY ARE WORKING TODETERMINEIF HE OWNS THE VEHICLE OR NOT.THERE'S NO LICENSE PLATE ON IT.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE DAMAGE CAUSEDBY THECRASH.BRANDON POLICE CHASED THE DRIVERALLCRASH.BRANDON POLICE CHASED THE DRIVERALLTHE WAY TO TERRY ROAD COMMUNITYCHURCH ONDANIEL LAKE BOULEVARD.PEARL AND JACKSON POLICEASSISTED IN THEARREST.NO ONE WAS HURT--- BUT SEVERALITEMS IN THECHURCH HAVE BEEN DESTROYED."TORE UP ALL OF MY MUSICALINSTRUMENTS WE WOULD COMEOUTSIDE ON SUNDAY MORNINGS ANDHAVE PARKING LOT SERVICE SOWE HAD ALL OF OUR MUSICALINSTRUMENTS AT THE DOOR.KEYBOARD HE TORE UP A FOUR DOORFREEZER REFRIGERATOR." POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATINGTHE CASE.PLEASE FOLLOW US FOR THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS IN THE STORY.IN BRANDON SHALEEKA POWELL 16WAPT NEWS.

DEVELOPMENTS IN THE STORY.

INBRANDON SHALEEKA POWELL 16 WAPTNEWS.