Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that "no decision has been taken yet" when pressed on whether pubs and restaurants face temporary closure in northern England.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Covid-19: New restrictions to be announced for parts of England 'within days' - Jenrick

 Minister Robert Jenrick did not rule out closing pubs and restaurants in the worst-affected areas.
BBC News
Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions [Video]

Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirms a decision will be made shortly onwhether tighter coronavirus restrictions are needed in parts of England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Jenrick stresses importance of targeted localised approach [Video]

Jenrick stresses importance of targeted localised approach

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has stressed the importance of a targeted localised approach in the fight against coronavirus, as he believes it is the best way to prevent blanket restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published
Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign [Video]

Jenrick pressed on whether Margaret Ferrier should resign

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak. Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history. Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.” A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:39Published
Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu [Video]

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off [Video]

The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this