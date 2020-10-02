Minister pressed on potential pub closures decision

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has stressed the importance of a targeted localised approach in the fight against coronavirus, as he believes it is the best way to prevent blanket restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been reluctant to comment on whether he believes that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should resign. It comes after Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November.
While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak.
Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history.
Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.”
A fly landing on Mike Pence's head and remaining there for two minutes was the event's viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.
British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight. The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.
