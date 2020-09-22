Sir Harold Evans talks about fallout from Leveson inquiry in 2012 interview – video

Former Sunday Times editor Harold Evans told the Guardian in 2012 that the Leveson inquiry did not go far enough to address issues of concentrated press ownership in the UK in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal.

'The present level of media concentration is one of the reasons the phone-hacking scandal happened in the first place,' Evans said.

'Why?

Because the politicians were scared of News International.

And News International was scared of nobody.'

Evans was editor of the Sunday Times when it was bought by Rupert Murdoch's News International in 1981.

He was an outspoken critic of Murdoch, and wrote a book, Good Times, Bad Times, outlining how the media mogul interfered in editorial decisions and pushed his outlets to adopt rightwing views.