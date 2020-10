There were 840,000 new claims filed across the country last week.



Related videos from verified sources Another 870,000 Americans file new unemployment claims



New US jobless claims reach 870,000 last week as layoffs remain elevated 6 months after the coronavirus pandemic struck the economy. This is roughly the same number as the week before who filed new.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 2 weeks ago Over 23,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of Sept. 14, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



There were 870,000 new claims filed across the country last week. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise



The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago