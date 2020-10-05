Brandon Marshall gives 3 keys Brady & Bucs need to defeat Bears in Week 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

It's Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Chicago Bears.

In this segment, Brandon Marshall gives 3 keys Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need to follow in order to come out of Chicago with a win.

Hear what Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes think about Brandon's keys, and whether they believe the Bucs will stand a chance against the Bears.