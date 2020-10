[NFA] American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for works exploring family and childhood in an "unmistakable...voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

One of the five Nobel Prizes established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

