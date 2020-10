Cheddar's Chloe Aiello takes a look into the massive fossile sale and Christie's virtual auction process.



Related videos from verified sources Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton



STAN, one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons ever found, was sold for $31.8 million, eclipsing its presale estimate of $6-8 million and setting a new world auction record for any.. Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 01:28 Published 1 day ago WEB EXTRA: "Stan" The T-Rex Skeleton Sells For Almost 28 Million



β€œStan” the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex set a record on Tuesday (10/6). The skeleton sold at auction for a record price of more than $27 million. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago 'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million



Standing 40 feet long and 13 feet high, Stan the T. Rex sold for a larger than life price! Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago