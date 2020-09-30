Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power'

Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Scottish First Minister warnedthe virus would be “out of control” by the end of this month without action,as she announced that in the five regions across central Scotland with thehighest number of cases, licensed premises will have to shut for a 16-dayperiod. These outlets can still operate on a take away basis.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish people at a coronavirus briefing that another lockdown in Scotland would not be proposed as the one back in March and travel restrictions would also not be..