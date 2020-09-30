Global  
 

Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power'

Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power'

Ruth Davidson accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'abuse of power'

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she has “nothing to hide” in relation to the AlexSalmond inquiry, after being accused of misleading Parliament about when shefirst knew about allegations against him.

The First Minister previously saidshe was first made aware of complaints against her predecessor when he toldher in a meeting at her home on April 2, 2018.

But it has since emerged thatshe was informed during a meeting with Mr Salmond’s former chief of staffGeoff Aberdein on March 29 that year.


