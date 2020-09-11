Patty Jenkins On 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delays, Cinema Closures
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:10s - Published
2 minutes ago
Patty Jenkins On 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delays, Cinema Closures
"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins talks about COVID-19 delaying the release of the superhero sequel with Gal Gadot for the third time.
Plus, she explains how the future of the theatrical experience is under threat with so many cinema closures.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
'Wonder Woman 1984' director Jenkins said streaming could dominated movies in future, which could...
Business Insider - Published
6 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago
Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago
Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 11, 2020