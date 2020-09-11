Global  
 

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:10s
Patty Jenkins On 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delays, Cinema Closures

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins talks about COVID-19 delaying the release of the superhero sequel with Gal Gadot for the third time.

Plus, she explains how the future of the theatrical experience is under threat with so many cinema closures.


