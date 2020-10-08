Kylie Jenner Manicure: Too Long To Function

There are a few things Kylie Jenner is known for in the beauty world: Her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin empires, her out-of-this-world vibrant wig colors, and her manicures.

Before the pandemic hit, Jenner was always spotted with long acrylics, but once the stay-at-home order was enforced in California, she started to wear her nails short and natural, and she seemed to be into it, saying that they were here to stay.

The entrepreneur posted this photo of her new mani to her Instagram Stories.

Jenner also showed off her new hair for the shoot, which is so long that you have to see it to believe it.