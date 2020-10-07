Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen has admitted her heart and soul have been "shattered into a million pieces" following the death of her husband, who passed away earlier this week aged 65.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Van Halen's wife: 'My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces'

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, along with musicians across all genres,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Eddie Van Halen's Wife Shattered By His Death, Rock World Mourns Too

Eddie Van Halen's wife is heartbroken over the death of her life partner ... as is the rest of the...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered' following husband's death - Eddie Van Halen's wife says her heart… https://t.co/ZLo3ggChl8 55 minutes ago

Remedyke

🐾😻Lisa Robinson 😻🐾 What You Don't Know About Eddie Van Halen's Wife, Janie https://t.co/BOV39Azbof via @YouTube 3 hours ago

big95kbgo

BIG 95 KBGO Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie posts loving tribute to her husband https://t.co/MOAFX0zRcV 4 hours ago

Bisonaaron0710M

Mark Gibson Eddie Van Halen Wife Janie And Ex Wife Valerie Share Powerful Tributes T... https://t.co/VlMLOhXKOP via @YouTube 7 hours ago

wmms

100.7 WMMS Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer, and yesterday his wife… https://t.co/pS2KkucLcq 8 hours ago

wtam1100

Newsradio WTAM 1100 Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer, and yesterday his wife… https://t.co/5dRQ6YuWju 9 hours ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence is now trending on https://t.co/qviEMftlvi... https://t.co/qviEMftlvi 9 hours ago

DADesigntweets

Dan Anderson Designs RT @consequence: Janie Van Halen: "Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

What Eddie Van Halen believed led to his death? [Video]

What Eddie Van Halen believed led to his death?

Legendary musician Eddie Van Halen, best known as a founding member of Van Halen, has died aged 65 following a battle with cancer and he believes metal picks he used to hold were the cause.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published
Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death [Video]

Eddie Van Halen's widow 'shattered' by rocker's death

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo [Video]

Trending: Kelly Rowland is expecting baby no.2, Ozzy Osbourne remembers Eddie Van Halen, and GLOW star Marc Maron calls for a mo

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published