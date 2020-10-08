Fantastic Fungi Documentary movie

Fantastic Fungi Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fantastic Fungi is a descriptive time-lapse journey about the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth that began 3.5 billion years ago.

Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

Director: Louie Schwartzberg Writer: Mark Monroe Stars: Brie Larson, Andrew Weil, Giuliana Furci