Former Galaxy Forward Alecko Eskandarian Passionately Speaks Out Against Armenian-Azeri Conflict

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 13:45s - Published
With the resurgence of a decades--long conflict along the Armenia-Azerbaijan borders, former Galaxy forward, and Armenian-American, Alecko Eskandarian spoke to Jaime Maggio about why he is heading to Washington DC to lobby American politicians to take a socially just stand for the Armenian people


