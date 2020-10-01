Former Galaxy Forward Alecko Eskandarian Passionately Speaks Out Against Armenian-Azeri Conflict Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 13:45s - Published 3 minutes ago Former Galaxy Forward Alecko Eskandarian Passionately Speaks Out Against Armenian-Azeri Conflict With the resurgence of a decades--long conflict along the Armenia-Azerbaijan borders, former Galaxy forward, and Armenian-American, Alecko Eskandarian spoke to Jaime Maggio about why he is heading to Washington DC to lobby American politicians to take a socially just stand for the Armenian people 0

