Broncos-Patriots Game Moved From Sunday To Monday Due To COVID-19 Concerns
The Week 5 matchup is now set to kick off at 3:05 p.m.
MT (5:05 p.m.
ET) on ESPN.
Broncos-Patriots postponed to Monday after several Patriots test positive for COVID-19The Broncos' game against the New England Patriots has been postponed to Monday over concerns about positive COVID-19 cases among the Patriots.