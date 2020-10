Supernatural 15x14 Last Holiday - Clip Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Supernatural 15x14 Last Holiday - Clip Supernatural 15x14 "Last Holiday" Season 15 Episode 14 Sneak Peek - MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514). Original airdate 10/08/2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this