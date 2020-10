Both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign claimed victory after Wednesday night’s vice...

Joe Biden's campaign has mastered the art of making memorable merch. As with any candidate's site,...

The Biden campaign has begun pulling its negative ads about Trump in light of the president’s...

Beep🌻 Good news keeps on coming. The Biden Campaign is putting $6 million into Texas and Joe and Kamala are going to Ariz… https://t.co/G3chctyfMo 1 day ago

#NASTY Ms. Nazzaro 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 RT @fiercefreckled : Good news keeps on coming. The Biden Campaign is putting $6 million into Texas and Joe and Kamala are going to Arizona… 1 day ago