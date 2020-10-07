High School Football: Biloxi vs. Ocean Springs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 days ago

Match-up,- over in biloxi... where a - very capable indians team...- albeit 0-2, in region 4 class - 6-a... is playing host ocean- springs... 1-1, in district - play.

- late first quarter... 4th and 3- for big red... and a big- time pick-up, from k-k- kendrick... who bounces it to - the - outside, to get past the sticks- let's flip the field now, for - the second quarter... deljay- bailey fakes it to kendrick...- and he's got a wide open deon - hardin, on the crosser... - touchdown indians... who- used ole miss commit elijah - sabbatini as a decoy, on that - play... 7-nothing home team...- after a scoreless first - quarter.- now hardin back, to field an- ocean springs punt... and he- lets it - go... but that thing is gonna - take a perfect bounce... and- fall- right into the waiting arms...- of will gray... at the one yard- line.

- now grace... you ever seen that- show brooklyn 99... where they- say... nine-nine... well, how - about k-k kendrick... k-k...- nine-nine... 99 - - - - yards... say it with me... 99 - yards... and he's never even- touched... greyhounds were- playing for the safety... he- was playing for the touchdown..- and i'll tell you what... scout- need to be all over this kid...- cause the dude can play... 14-- nothing indians... and kendrick- knows where the camera is...- breaking out he griddy... which- i had to ask like eight co- - workers to figure out what this- was... but i love it... and so- do the fans.- but ocean springs has a short - memory... driving right - back down the field... anthony- thomas with some nice vision...- but division i kids just hit- different... sabbatini... - knocks him all the way onto the- track... he got an offer from - georgia, this week... but still- a first down, for o-s.- and the greyhounds would seal - the deal, in the red- zone... as jak king takes it- himself... starting in place of- the injured - bray hubbard... touchdown ocean- springs, to cut it to 14-7... - and perhaps the momentum- starting to shift.- biloxi back to punt now... and- someone gets a hand on it...- cause that thing maybe goes 20- yards... setting up the - - - - visitors, with great field- position... but what can they d- with it.- or maybe the better question...- what can r-j moss do- with it... the senior transfer,- from louisiana... future- division i- commit... tips the screen pass- to himself... and this guy can- rumble... - breaks three tackles before he'- finally brought down... - and chance keith making sure he- remembers to do the griddy.

- indians lead 14-7, at the - half... but ocean springs is- proving to be a - really tough out... greyhounds- come all the way- back... to win it 31-29...- improving to 2-1, in district - play... and - dropping biloxi... to a very- surprising 0-3... can't wait to- - - - see how