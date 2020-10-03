Friday highlights Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago Friday highlights 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mighty maryville rolled into bradley central tonight, looking mighty tough once again.. The 17 time state champions are 6- 0, and their defense hasn't allowed two touchdowns in a game this season. But it was bradley central's defense making some noise early on. === rebels on the run. It's a big bears hit, and gage anderson recovers. === bears get down to the 1 yard line. They go for it on fourth and goal. And they can't break through. Rebels take over. === very next play, bradley's trentavious roberts picks off maryville quarterback carson jones. === bears don't waste this turnover. Running back javon burke punches in the 7 yarder. Bears up 7-0. Burke ran for 155 yards. === rebels respond. Jones hits d-j burks. Burks does the rest. 6 yards for 7. All tied up. === bears kick a fg at the end of the half to make it 10-7. === rebels come back to win 35-13. Tyner hosting mariong county. Rams up 14-7 at the half, but star running back jeremiah sawyer was slowed by a shoulder injury. === warriors take advantage. Taye hutchins takes it about 40 yards to the house. All tied up at 14. === a few drives later, warriors quarterback anthony guevara fakes out the tyner defense and the camera woman ... where is he? There he is. Zooming down the sideline. Pat no good. 20-14 marion. === tyner tries it's best but can't get any offense going. Marion capitalizes. Alex condra muscles through the gap for the score. 26-14 marion. That's how it stays. Warriors win. Signal mountain at soddy daisy. Trojans up 21-15 at halftime. Third and short for soddy daisy. Isaac barnes doesn't like what he sees so he takes off. One cut-back later, and he's in the open field. Didn't have quite enough juice. He's bounced at the two for a 44 yard gain. Trojans settle for three to make it 24-15. Eagles airing it out in the fourth. Duncan cannon going long. Beautiful pass, but logan farr drops it. Might have been a touchdown. Still a 24-15 game, about three minutes to play. Cannon the quick out off the hands of malik davis. Defense usually gets those tip balls. Goes to braden dodd. He's going the other way. Dodd is tackled at the two yard line. This time around, soddy daisy will punch it in. Tanner whittenbarger skips right in. Soddy daisy celebrates a 31- 15 victory. East hamilton has averaged 50 points in their three region games this season. So could the canes offense stay cookin' in a region battle with hixson thursday? Apparently east hamilton was cookin' for the wildcats. First offensive snap for the canes from their own six. It dribble through the back of the end zone for a safety. That was the canes only snap of the first quarter. They trailed 5-0 when they got the ball back in the second quarter, and they started cookin' for themselves. Jeremiah flemmons around right end. He pops in for the score. 7-5 canes. Next series, and it's flemmons going to his left. He turns it in for another touchdown. 14-5 east hamilton. Looks like the canes are pulling away. Not so fast my friends. Hixson quarterback corey satterwhite lets it rip. Bradley woodall got behind the defense. He gone. A 73 yard touchdown strike. It's a 14-12 ballgame. But east hamilton's offense showed no signs of slowing down. Juandrick bullard gets the touchdown. East ham gets the win 48-18. At lookout valley, the yellow jackets took on boyd buchanan. Midway through the first quarter it's already 14-0 bucs. Boyd quarterback eli morris calls his own number. He's going to run 500 yards on this play, and nearly lose his jersey. Somehow he winds up scoring. Bucs added two on the point after to make it 22-0. Jackets then fumble on the first play after that score. Uh-oh. Boyd has great field position. The give to jamichael mcgoy. He gets an easy score. It's 29-0. Then as the horn sounds for the end of the first quarter. Morris finds tyson campbell. And t-c will get a t-d. 35-0. Boyd mercy rules lookout valley by a final of 35-0. Elsewhere, east ridge knocked off central. And mcminn county blew out notre dame.





You Might Like Related news from verified sources HIGHLIGHTS: Denton Ryan vs. Denton Guyer | Football Friday HIGHLIGHTS: Denton Ryan vs. Denton Guyer | Football Friday

FOX Sports - Published 6 days ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday Football Frenzy: WCPO 9's Game of the Week



As Reggie Wilson reports, Mason wanted to take a share of the GMC title themselves, but Lakota West wasn't about to let that happen without a fight. Plus, Mike Dyer breaks down Wyoming vs. Taylor, and.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:31 Published 6 days ago Friday Football Frenzy: NKY gridiron matchups and a Cincinnati sports update



Highlights from Dixie Heights vs. Beechwood, Rowan County vs. Holmes, and an update on CIncinnati sports heading into the weekend. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:55 Published 6 days ago Friday Night Football Week 7 Part 1



Scores and highlights Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 6 days ago

