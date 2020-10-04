Week 8 Part One

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Football came a day early.

Hurricane delta is coming so nearly all the schools decided to square off early, instead of facing the rain.

Let's go go gurley where number five madison county is hosting number two madison academy in a 4a region 7 duel for first place.

A lot of pink tonight, raising money for breast cancer awareness, lot of smiles too.

Lets start in the first.

Ramio towers gets knocked over..

By kanen hamlett.

Tigers would come up with a goose egg on that drive.

Mustang ball- avery seaton short pass to william stokes who gets extra yardage... madison academy in the drivers seat.

Seaton looking to put a cherry on this drive... timonthy spurlock goes high and thats a touch down.

7-0.

Ok... the question of the night..

Who wants to get in front of braydon parton.

Not me.

He bulldozes for the first down, he helped convert a lot of third downs on this drive, penalties helped the tigers too.

Like this late hit on isaih purdue... but tigers settle for field goal.

Final, 34-10 and madison academy is on top of 4a region 7.

Over at madison stadium -- the james clemens jets look to add on to their four-game win streak as they host the grissom tigers.

First quarter, quarterback gio lopez lobs one up -- look at the hang time on this one -- when it eventually comes down manny sanders is there to grab it -- staying in bounds for six.

Later in the first... it looks like the jets are flying high again as connor cantrell unleashes one downfield to tyrik walker -- a huge gain for james clemens setting them up deep in tiger territory.

But the momentum would shift just a few players later when aaron boone gets stripped and the tigers recover it.

They would't be able to do much and the jets would take over once again.

This time the jets run a trick play -- a reverse to manny sanders fools the defense and no one can catch him as the jets score again -- opening up a 13 point lead.

Your final -- james clemens 35, grissom 14 florence travels to sparkman for another 7a region 4 battle.

Only the falcons third game of the year... max cohan is there covering it all... how did florence look tonight against this really good sparkman team..

Lyden while the falcons may have only played a few games -- this team is sold and held a 20-0 lead over the senators at the start of the second half -- which is where we'll jump into this one.

Facing a fourth down -- quarterback caleb mahan tries to do it himself but he's met at the line and the senators take over.

Looking for their first score of the game -- nicholas sawyer hits a pump fake that fooled me and the defense -- he decides to take it on the ground -- making defenders miss left and right before crossing the goal line -- unfortunately the play would get called back for an illegal formation.

A few players later they get to try again -- and clifton shaw gets the carry -- taking it all the way the house but gets drilled at the line and loses the ball but his teammates have his back and sparkman tacks on seven.

Still down by 13 -- sawyer rolls out looking for an open man -- he tosses on towards dexter holt jr but it's tipped and picked by makhai russell -- who steps out of bounds on the return.

The senators would eventually score again but fall short 20 to 13.

The loss snaps the senators four game win streak.

Live at sparkman high school, max cohan, waay 31 news.

Decatur heritage traveling to r-a hubbard tonight.

Both teams went into this match undefeated in conference play.

Tonight's game literally setting off fireworks before the first snap.

The eagles quarterback is going to call his own number here.

He'll slide into the corner of the endzone for a decatur heritage touchdown in the first quarter.

Eagles go up 7-0.

Later in the first -- double hand off to jaquarius napier -- he'll slip past the defense and then it's off to the races!

The chiefs with the touchdown and a two-point conversion.

They'll take the lead 8-7.

Eagles q-b goes for a pass -- blocked by montrevion kellogg like they're playing basketball.

Eagles are able to keep the fly ball -- but lose 15 yards on the play.

Decatur heritage will