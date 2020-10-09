Hamilton College, NESCAC cancel winter sports season

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 seconds ago

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, and as a result, both health and logistical concerns continuing, the NESCAC and along with it, Hamilton College, have decided to forgo winter sports interscholastic competition.

Conference announced today it has cancelled its 2020-2021 winter sports season and with that - hamilton college winter teams will not play.

The nescac's announcement covered conference play only - but many of its member schools - including hamilton subsequently said they would not be holding non- conference competition either.

Hamilton's official statement cited the fact that most students will be off campus for break from thanksgiving until the beginning of february - when much of the winter season normally takes place.

Upon arriving back on campus in february - many student-athletes would need to quarantine for another 14-days before phasing back into sports meaning a season wouldn't even be able begin until potentially march.

School officials said that this - among with other factors that made it impractical to hold competition.

Jon hind: it's not as simple as just athletes returninit's af personnel that are need to do all of the rmitory aning, all othe testingof thosee feeding of the students and sois been in the past.

So when you put all those factors together it just it made sense that we cancel winter competitions as well.

I sound like a broken record but once again the seniors in our program who are now on our winter teams, they are so far along in their academic career what are they going to do?

It wouldn't make any sense to take a leave and come back for one semester and so they are going to lose their final opportunity compete and that's very unfortunate, i feel bad for them.

This decision affects continentals men's and women's basketball - ice hockey - indoor track & field - squash and swimming & diving teams. much like with fall sports - hamilton plans on allowing their teams to hold small group practices and more individual skill- based training in order to continue to allow for athletic opportunities within their programs. coming up tonight at 11 - some high school girls soccer action.

