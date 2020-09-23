Global  
 

Kanshi Ram death anniversary: Mayawati misses her mentor

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), chief Mayawati missed founder of the party and her mentor Kanshi Ram.

Kanshi Ram was a dalit icon and ardent follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

While addressing the media, she said, "Kanshi Ram empowered Dr. Ambedkar's approach based on his slogan 'Political power is the master key'."


