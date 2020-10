Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 57 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies Donald Trump insisted on Thursday he was ready to resume campaign rallies andfelt “perfect” only one week after his Covid-19 diagnosis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday



Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump is killing the economy out of spite Written by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..

WorldNews 2 hours ago Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn" white supremacists are at least partly to blame for a militia..

WorldNews 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign...

SeattlePI.com - Published 2 hours ago



Trump: 'I Feel Perfect,' Ready to Campaign President Donald Trump, confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, said on...

Newsmax - Published 18 hours ago







Tweets about this