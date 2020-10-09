Global  
 

PM Modi pays last respects to late Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday.

PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda at Paswan's residence where the body of the Bihar politician is kept.

Paswan, who was a minister in PM Modi's cabinet, died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday where he was recuperating from heart surgery.

He was 74.

