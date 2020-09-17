Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting

Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting

Ranvir Shorey talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about the state of affairs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

He remembers his Sonchiriya co-star as a star as a fellow science buff who could be an even bigger star.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ranvir Shorey Ranvir Shorey Indian actor

High | Akshay Oberoi | Shweta Basu Prasad | Ranveer Shorey | Nikhil Rao | MX Player [Video]

High | Akshay Oberoi | Shweta Basu Prasad | Ranveer Shorey | Nikhil Rao | MX Player

High is an MX Original Series which stars Akshay Oberoi as Shiv Mathur who is a drug addict, who finds himself in a rehab facility where some doctors are running drug trials for a magic pill. Since this pill has an edge over all the other drugs available in the market, it soon grabs the attention of the illegal drug mafia and pharma companies. Ranvir Shorey, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nakul Bhalla, Mrinmayee Godbole, and Prakash Belawadi star in the supporting roles. Here’s our review of the show.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published
Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’ [Video]

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published
Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut [Video]

Bollywood wishes PM Modi: Lucky to have you as PM, says Kangana Ranaut

Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

DNA Special: From Bihar elections to Bengal politics, here's what Amit Shah has to say

 In an exclusive interview with Zee News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about a number of issues including, the upcoming..
DNA

Delhi lawyer held for posting ‘fake news’ on Sushant’s manager

 Mumbai cyber police have arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for posting videos in which he propounded the theory that celebrity manager Disha Salian (28) was..
IndiaTimes

SSR case: Mumbai police arrest advocate accused of spreading fake news

 A Delhi-based advocate who was accused of spreading fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput death was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Mumbai Cyber Police..
IndiaTimes
Daily Punch: Dinesh Vijan's properties raided by ED [Video]

Daily Punch: Dinesh Vijan's properties raided by ED

The Enforcement Directorate which has been looking into the money laundering angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today conducted a raid at filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Sushant's Kedarnath to release in theatres. For more entertainment headlines watch Daily Punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

How Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan figure in BJP’s Bihar game plan [Video]

How Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan figure in BJP’s Bihar game plan

The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:31Published
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias? [Video]

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?

Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:38Published
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple [Video]

A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple

Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they think India has changed (and hasn't) since Independence.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 13:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Shekhar on Rhea's bail: End of the road

Veteran Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been campaigning for justice for late actor Sushant...
IndiaTimes - Published

Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey: Kids from privileged backgrounds take themselves a little more seriously

The debates and discussions on nepotism, groupism have been going on for a very long time. After the...
Mid-Day - Published

Ranvir Shorey on SSR’s death case

Ranvir Shorey recently opened up about the public's anger around Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant's sister on why she was off social media temporarily [Video]

Sushant's sister on why she was off social media temporarily

Throughout Wednesday, fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kept speculating why his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. #ShwetaSinghKirti..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published
'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

'Won't contest Bihar polls, but will be part of NDA': Gupteshwar Pandey

Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:55Published
SSR's family demands CBI investigation against AIIMS team, says Lawyer [Video]

SSR's family demands CBI investigation against AIIMS team, says Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh during a press conference on October 07 demanded CBI investigation against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' team which was investigating the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published