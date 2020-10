Entergy ready to assist

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:27s - Published 6 minutes ago

TEAM AHEAD OF DELTA TONIGHT...16 WAPT'S TROY JOHNSON SPOKEWITHTHE COMPANY ABOUT HOW THEY PLANTO KEEPYOUR LIGHTS ON AND WHAT YOU CANDO IF YOULOSE POWER..

ENTERGY IS PREPPING FOR ANOTHERSTORM DURING A VERY ACTIVEHURRICANE SEASON...MARA HARTMANN SAYS THE POWERCOMPANYHAS PREPPED AND DEPLOYED FOR 5STORMS IN 2020..."AND THAT DOESN'T EVEN COUNT FORTHE STORMS WE ALL EXPERIENCEDBACK LAST WINTER, WHICH WEREN'THURRICANES...BUT WERE STILL BIGSTORMS. IT'S BEEN A CRAZY YEAR."THIS TIME IT'S DELTA...A STORM THAT'S ALREADY RAVAGEDSOUTHEASTERN MEXICO, BARRELINGTOWARDSTHE U-S GULF COAST, WITH PARTSOFMISSISSIPPI IN IT'S SIGHTS...HARTMANN TELLS ME ENTERGY ISPREPARINGFOR THE WORST...BUT WHAT DOESTHAT MEAN?"WE DO MONITOR THESE STORMS24/7,365.

UM WE HAVE A VERY WELLREHEARSED PLAN THAT WE PUT INTOACTION WHEN ANYTHING LIKE THISBEGINS TO THREATEN OUR SERVICEAREA, AND THAT'S WHAT WE'REDOING NOW."SHE TELLS ME ALL ENTERGYEMPLOYEESARE TRAINED WITH STORM ROLES,THAT MAYDIFFER FROM THEIR PRIMARYJOBS...FOR EXAMPLE, ENTERGY'S ECONOMICDEVELOPMENT TEAM SHIFTS TOWORKING ON LOGISTICS FOR THE 5HUNDRED TECHNICIANSWHO WILL WORK ON POWERRESTORATION...SOTMARA HARTMANNMARA HARTMANN INTERVIEW 10 8 202:30-2:42THEY GO ABOUT FINDING HOTELROOMS, OR CABINS AT STATE PARKS,OR EVEN 18 WHEELERS WITH BUNKBEDS IN THEM,FOR THEADDITIONAL CREWS WE NEED TOBRINGINENTERGY PREPARATIONS AREEXTENSIVE...ANDTHEY SAY YOU ALSO NEED TO HAVE ASTRONG PLANFOR YOUR HOME, IN CASE THELIGHTS GO OUT...SOTMARA HARTMANNMARA HARTMANN INTERVIEW 10 8 207:46-7:54IT'S A GOOD IDEA TO TRY AND NOTOPEN YOUR REFRIGERATOR ORFREEZER, UNLESS YOU PLAN ONCOOKING EVERYTHING IN IT OVER ANOPEN FLAMEBUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHER SOTMARA HARTMANNMARA HARTMANN INTERVIEW 10 8 208:05-8:09YOU CAN ALWAYS PUT SOME OF YOURMORE PERISHABLE FOOD INTOCOOLERS 16 WAPT'S TROY JOHNSON JOINS USLIVEFROM HOME TONIGHTAND TROY, IN ADDITION TORESPONDING TOPOWER ISSUES HERE, ENTERGY ISALSO READYTO ASSIST IF THERE IS DAMAGE INOTHERAREAS... THAT'S RIGHT...YOU'LL REMEMBERWITH LAURA, ENTERGY CREWS HEADEDTO THE TEXAS/LOUISIANA BORDER TOHELP WITHRESTORATION...THEY WILL TAKE CARE OF CUSTOMERSHERE FIRST,AND HELP WHERE NEEDED.

IF DELTAMAKES A BIG IMPACT INMISSISSIPPICREWS FROM OTHER STATES WILLASSISTEFFORTS HERE...KEEGAN... HERE'S A LIVE LOOK OUTSIDETONIGHT