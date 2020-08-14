Global  
 

Aerial footage reveals region in northeast Thailand submerged by floodwater

Drone footage shows the severe flooding across Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast Thailand, today (October 9).

The region was battered with heavy rain overnight, which swamped hundreds of homes and agricultural fields.

Roads in the Khao Yai area, a popular tourist destination, were submerged under 2-foot-deep muddy floods, which caused long traffic jams. The provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai led rescued teams to evacuate the residents from the flood-hit areas, where the water has still been rising all day from the rainstorms. Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Malaysia have experienced severe flooding this week as the region reaches the peak of its annual rainy season, with tropical storms and torrential downpours.




