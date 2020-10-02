Donald Trump Jr. Held Rally In Florida

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:31s - Published
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. held a packed indoor campaign rally in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Dozens of people in the audience were filmed standing shoulder to shoulder, with few wearing masks.

The rally went against public-health guidance on social distancing.

The rally took place a week after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is isolating at the White House but said he hopes to speak at a rally on Saturday.


