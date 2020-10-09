GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft

On Thursday, GameStop shares rose 44%.

Business Insider reports that the stock soared after it announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft.

GameStop will begin selling an "Xbox All Access" bundle stores.

The bundle includes an Xbox console and two-year digital subscription at no upfront cost.

GameStop will roll out the use of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Teams, and Surface devices in its stores and offices.

GameStop will also upgrade its e-commerce site as part of the partnership.