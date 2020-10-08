Pelosi to Introduce Bill on 25th Amendment

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 minutes ago

The conversation.

House speaker nancy pelosi -- hinting at a possible bill announcement today.

Pelosi has recently been suggesting that legislation may be in the works to invoke the 25th amendment -- which allows for the vice president to become the acting president -- if it is determined that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office".

The bill would allow congress to establish an oversight commission on presidential capacity -- its purpose would be to determine if the current president is fit for office.

As of now -- only the vice president