Pelosi to Introduce Bill on 25th Amendment

Pelosi to Introduce Bill on 25th Amendment

House speaker nancy pelosi -- hinting at a possible bill announcement today.

Pelosi has recently been suggesting that legislation may be in the works to invoke the 25th amendment -- which allows for the vice president to become the acting president -- if it is determined that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office".

The bill would allow congress to establish an oversight commission on presidential capacity -- its purpose would be to determine if the current president is fit for office.

