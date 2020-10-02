Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate
Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Robert_Fiore

Robert_Fiore RT @suzann915: Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate https://t.co/UHNlMQV5XP via @nypost 9 minutes ago

suzann915

sumary Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate https://t.co/UHNlMQV5XP via @nypost 10 minutes ago

bluedoginhouse

Sreyem Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate https://t.co/4yrtKuXxs7 via @nypost 11 minutes ago

floata

fifaone RT @nypost: Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate https://t.co/dwtAaKdz3A https://t.co/DlPVZ6DOKo 18 minutes ago

Leesaannebella

Leesa Bella Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate https://t.co/s9x0BWB41a via @nypost 18 minutes ago

sagibbs1

Susan Gibbs RT @CGasparino: Not a smart move to turn to the guy who coined the phrase "sucking his own c--k for advice on a sensitive matter: Steve Scu… 50 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Anthony Scaramucci on Bob Woodward's book and the future of the GOP [Video]

Anthony Scaramucci on Bob Woodward's book and the future of the GOP

Larry talks with former Trump White House insider Anthony Scaramucci about revelations in Bob Woodward's "Rage," and the future of the GOP. Plus, his take on what the president really thinks about..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:48Published