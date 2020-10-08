WarnerMedia Slashes Jobs

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that HBO AT&T-owned WarnerMedia will cut thousands of jobs.

Business Insider reports that the cuts will start in the coming weeks.

The company wants to cut costs by 20%.

The layoffs are expected to take place at the company's TV channels HBO, TBS, and TNT, as well as Warner Bros.

The cuts come as sales in movie tickets, cable subscriptions, and television ads continue to struggle.