Delhi govt to install smog towers; tree transplantation policy approved

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent the felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world.

Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 percent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.