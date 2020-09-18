Delhi govt to install smog towers; tree transplantation policy approved

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started sprinkling of bio-decomposer solution. The solution is prepared by Pusa Research Institute, at Hiranki Village in Narela. The solution will convert the stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. Kejriwal said, "There is around 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We've made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days."
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. CM believes that the university will provide job-oriented education to students. "The first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University was held today. I met all the Board members. The objective of the University is to ensure that the students who pass out from here get the jobs they want," said Arvind Kejriwal.
In view of deteriorating air quality, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."
A Delhi traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a driver in Dhaula Kuan region of the capital. . The policeman was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The driver though did not stop and continued to drive with the cop. The policeman was reportedly trying to stop the car for some traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was later held. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy to preserve trees for a clean and green Delhi. He said that Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place which will purify the polluted air and provide filtered clean air. He said, "To curb pollution, Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place, in addition to the Central govt's smog tower coming up in Anand Vihar. This tower will suck the air from the top and release filtered air near the ground."
In view of increasing footfall at Connaught Place, Delhi police carried out cycle patrolling to spread COVID-19 awareness. Assistant Commissioner of Police Connaught Place along with his team cycled to make sure people were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Delhi Police, in last one week, has filed around 416 challans in Connaught Place area. Challans were issued for violating COVID guidelines.