Delhi govt to install smog towers; tree transplantation policy approved

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent the felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world.

Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 percent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.


CM Kejriwal launches new bio-decomposer solution to prevent stubble burning

CM Kejriwal launches new bio-decomposer solution to prevent stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started sprinkling of bio-decomposer solution. The solution is prepared by Pusa Research Institute, at Hiranki Village in Narela. The solution will convert the stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. Kejriwal said, "There is around 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We've made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published
Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published
CM Kejriwal attends 1st board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

CM Kejriwal attends 1st board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. CM believes that the university will provide job-oriented education to students. "The first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University was held today. I met all the Board members. The objective of the University is to ensure that the students who pass out from here get the jobs they want," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Prakash Javadekar appeals Punjab Govt to take action against stubble burning

Prakash Javadekar appeals Punjab Govt to take action against stubble burning

In view of rising pollution, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar urged Punjab government to take necessary actions to curb stubble burning incidents. He also said that stringent actions will be taken on the reports which will be submitted by the team of Central Pollution Control Board.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
Delhi air pollution: '50 CPCB to be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR,' says Javadekar

Delhi air pollution: '50 CPCB to be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR,' says Javadekar

In view of deteriorating air quality, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR on October 15. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

Viral video: Delhi traffic cop dragged on car bonnet as violater tries to flee

 The video showed the traffic cop clinging onto the bonnet of the Hyundai i20 car in peak traffic in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan locality.
DNA
Watch: Delhi traffic policeman dragged on bonnet of a car

Watch: Delhi traffic policeman dragged on bonnet of a car

A Delhi traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a driver in Dhaula Kuan region of the capital. . The policeman was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The driver though did not stop and continued to drive with the cop. The policeman was reportedly trying to stop the car for some traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was later held. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:08Published

Connaught Place, New Delhi Connaught Place, New Delhi Business District in Delhi, India

Delhi govt to set-up Smog tower to filter polluted air: Kejriwal

Delhi govt to set-up Smog tower to filter polluted air: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy to preserve trees for a clean and green Delhi. He said that Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place which will purify the polluted air and provide filtered clean air. He said, "To curb pollution, Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place, in addition to the Central govt's smog tower coming up in Anand Vihar. This tower will suck the air from the top and release filtered air near the ground."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
Watch: Police team cycling in Delhi's Connaught Place to spread Covid awareness

Watch: Police team cycling in Delhi’s Connaught Place to spread Covid awareness

Delhi Police patrolled using cycle to spread awareness around Covid-19. Police personnel were seen cycling at Connaught place in Delhi. Delhi's Connaught place has seen increase in footfall recently. Assistant commissioner of police cp was seen cycling along with his team. Police have issued over 410 challans in Connaught place area. Police issuing challans for not wearing masks, or following Covid-19 norms.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:39Published
Delhi police launches cycle patrolling to spread COVID awareness in Delhi's Connaught Place

Delhi police launches cycle patrolling to spread COVID awareness in Delhi's Connaught Place

In view of increasing footfall at Connaught Place, Delhi police carried out cycle patrolling to spread COVID-19 awareness. Assistant Commissioner of Police Connaught Place along with his team cycled to make sure people were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Delhi Police, in last one week, has filed around 416 challans in Connaught Place area. Challans were issued for violating COVID guidelines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

