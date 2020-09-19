Global  
 

Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed

Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed

Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed

Soumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin among four hostages released after being held by suspected al-Qaeda-linked fighters.


Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed

 BAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after..
WorldNews

Sophie Pétronin: Hostages released in Mali prisoner swap

 Four people abducted in Mali, including 75-year-old French aid worker Sophie Pétronin, are released.
BBC News

Mali strongman frees political and military figures

 BAMAKO: A dozen political and arrested during 's coup have been released, including former prime minister Boubou Cisse, the transition authorities announced. New..
WorldNews
Mali hostages: Jihadists have freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin [Video]

Mali hostages: Jihadists have freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

 NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in..
WorldNews

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

 KABUL: Almost two decades after the United States launched what would become its longest-ever war with air strikes on Afghanistan's ruling regime, the hardline..
WorldNews

Russia-Turkey Agreement over Idlib Faces Collapse

 Hayat Tahir Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jibhat al Nusra, the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, began demanding the evacuation of civilians in Agrabat in the Idlib..
WorldNews
Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA [Video]

Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA

National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on social media, motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places. They were arrested in raids carried out in Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. NIA nabbed Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal among others. From Kerala, the agency arrested three including Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan. Six of them were arrested in West Bengal while three were nabbed in Kerala. NIA informed that the Al Qaeda module was actively indulged in fundraising. A few gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. NIA added that the arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in the country.

Militants in Mali Free 4 Hostages After Government Releases Prisoners

The freed hostages included Sophie Pétronin, 75, a French aid worker held for nearly four years, and...
