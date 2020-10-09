Falcon Fans Already Fed Up with the 2020 Season

Occurred on September 27, 2020 / Suffolk, Virginia, USAInfo from Licensor: "I made this video after another tough Falcons loss by giving up a huge lead!

I was fed up!

Born and raised in Atlanta, I had another team to lean on that we're doing quite well!

The Braves had just made the playoffs and I decided it was time to show my pride elsewhere!

I will always be a diehard Atlanta everything fan, but some teams make it easier than others!

Luckily, I keep all my fan gear near and dear for the right moments."