Falcon Fans Already Fed Up with the 2020 Season
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Falcon Fans Already Fed Up with the 2020 Season
Occurred on September 27, 2020 / Suffolk, Virginia, USAInfo from Licensor: "I made this video after another tough Falcons loss by giving up a huge lead!
I was fed up!
Born and raised in Atlanta, I had another team to lean on that we're doing quite well!
The Braves had just made the playoffs and I decided it was time to show my pride elsewhere!
I will always be a diehard Atlanta everything fan, but some teams make it easier than others!
Luckily, I keep all my fan gear near and dear for the right moments."