Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 08:49s - Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well.

While still chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings, LeBron said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it will 'be told the way it's supposed to be told.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about LeBron winning a championship with Los Angeles Lakers.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: LeBron’s 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: LeBron’s 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well. While still...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published
Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Lakers' key to success to win Game 4 against Heat | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Lakers' key to success to win Game 4 against Heat | UNDISPUTED

LeBron & the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back in Game 4 tonight after Sunday’s surprising loss to the Miami Heat thanks to Jimmy Butler’s monster 40-point triple-double. Yesterday,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 3 loss to Miami Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 3 loss to Miami Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Jimmy Butler had a career game last night to keep the series interesting against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both out due to injury, Butler had a 40-point..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published