Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well.

While still chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings, LeBron said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it will 'be told the way it's supposed to be told.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about LeBron winning a championship with Los Angeles Lakers.