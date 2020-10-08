Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow

[NFA] Despite the skepticism about opinion polls after Trump's surprise win in 2016, investors have since increased bets that the Democrat will have a clearcut victory.

Fred Katayama reports.


